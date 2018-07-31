Govt can take over dams fund: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday observed that it was not the job of the judges to collect funds for the construction of dams, saying if the government managed to generate funds then it could take over the fund, established by the top court. A four-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. During the hearing, the chief justice asked Aitzaz Ahsanwhether the decision to establish fund by the court for the construction of dams is right to which Aitzaz Ahsan lauded the step taken by the top court. The chief justice said the general public wants the judiciary to supervise fund collection, but said it was not their responsibility nor did they have the resources to collect such a large amount.

The chief justice said that consensus would be left to the public and their elected representatives for construction of Kalabagh dam. “What would be design of the said dams, and to whom the contract of construction of dams would be given, it was not our job, but the government, and we will not interfere in the government affairs,” the chief justice remarked.

He said the people were taking keen interest in donating funds for the construction of dams, adding that now the people are very much cautious of scarcity of water and in favour of construction of dams.

During the hearing, the chief justice while referring to taxes being imposed on electricity bills hinted at taking notice of it, saying that they will have to evolve a proper mechanism for collecting taxes.

The chief justice observed that burden of power stealing is being put on general masses. The chief justice questioned as to who were people who did not take effective measures for building dams for the last 40 years.

“In order to overcome the problem of shortage of drinking water, construction of dams has now become inevitable,” he remarked, and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office.

The government established Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams Fund after the Supreme Court issued directives on July 4 that construction of the two dams should start immediately, and appealed to the people, including overseas Pakistanis, to make contribution for executing the projects.