Isner bags fifth Atlanta title

LOS ANGELES: John Isner won his fifth Atlanta Open title on Sunday, with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Ryan Harrison to beat the fellow American in the final for the second straight year

The 33-year-old Isner earned his second win of 2018 and a record fifth in Atlanta to go with previous wins in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The top seed served out the match to love in the 10th game of the third set, clinching victory with a powerful serve down the line that handcuffed Harrison. Isner is having one of the best seasons of his career. Earlier this month he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final with a run to the final four of Wimbledon. He will be ranked number nine in the world when the new rankings come out on Monday. Isner blasted 21 aces and won 75 percent of his first-serve points in the two-hour match.