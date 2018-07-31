Ibrahimovic to miss MLS All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES: Swedish star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against former club Juventus, the Los Angeles Galaxy announced Monday, citing workload and travel issues.

Ibrahimovic took his league tally for the season to 15 goals from 17 matches with his first MLS hat-trick against Orlando City on Sunday.He was a fan selection for the All-Star match but would be playing his third game in seven days by joining the squad for the clash across the country in Atlanta.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” Ibrahimovic said. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”

The 36-year-old will also miss the Galaxy’s MLS match Saturday at Colorado under MLS rules regarding All-Stars unable to play in contest.“It was a good day. For the team. For me. I scored three goals, had one assist. We won the game,” Ibrahimovic said. “If we wouldn’t have won the game, it doesn’t matter how many goals or assists you do, to win is something different.”

Ibrahimovic, who joined from Manchester United earlier this year, scored all three of his goals against Orlando inside 24 second-half minutes. “He’s the most physically imposing player this league has ever had at forward,” Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid said. “When Ibrahimovic posts up, it’s like (retired NBA star) Shaquille O’Neal or people like that. You just don’t move them.”

Ibrahimovic, who has helped the Galaxy to third in the Western Conference after a nine-match unbeaten streak, says he feels good but must take special care to stay healthy. “Physically I feel good. I’m training good. I don’t miss one training. I’m playing all the games. I have a good balance. I take care of my body,” he said.

Lemar targets Champions League triumph: France midfielder Thomas Lemar wants to lift the Champions League trophy in his debut season at Atletico Madrid with the Spanish club set to host next year’s final.

“I’m going to give everything possible to go the furthest and win this Champions League,” Lemar said Monday as he was unveiled by Atletico following his arrival from Monaco. The 22-year-old, who was part of the France squad that won the World Cup, joined Atletico in a deal worth 72 million euros ($84 million) after three seasons at Monaco.

Lemar said the presence of international team-mates Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the Wanda Metropolitano had played a key role in his decision to move to Atletico. “Antoine and Lucas have told me lots about the club. I’m very happy with the decision I made,” said Lemar, who will wear the number 11 shirt for Diego Simeone’s side.

“I know this team demands hard work and I’ll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I’ll do it without a problem.” Lemar played just one of France’s seven matches at the World Cup, starting the 0-0 draw with Denmark in the group stage, and has already started training after just a short break. “I’m looking forward to getting started with my new club, getting to know the staff, my new team-mates and the supporters.”