Wiggins tips Thomas for more Tour de France glory

LONDON: Bradley Wiggins has tipped Tour de France (TdF) winner Geraint Thomas to retain his title after the Welshman ended teammate Chris Froome’s reign as champion. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Thomas finished nearly two minutes ahead of nearest rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on Sunday to secure his first yellow jersey, with Froome in third.

The 32-year-old became the third Briton to win the Tour after Wiggins, who triumphed in 2012, and Team Sky teammate Froome, who had won four of the previous five races. Wiggins expects Thomas’s profile to increase significantly on the back of his victory, saying he “may now be Wales’s biggest sports star”. “A lot of people win things like this and they get caught up in the moment and don’t realise what they’ve achieved,” he said on Eurosport.

“But with Geraint, he’s watched the Tour since he was a kid and to him he knows what it is. I don’t think he ever imagined this would happen.” Wiggins, also a former Team Sky rider, feels Thomas is entering his prime and is in a strong position to retain the yellow jersey in 2019. “He’s at that ripe age now, 32. He’s matured as a person and an athlete and his laid-back approach will continue to carry him through,” said Wiggins.

“This success won’t change him at all and I wouldn’t put it past him to win again next year. This could be the start for him now. He’s won the Tour and it will only drive him on to do it again.” Wiggins believes the hostile reception for the dominant Team Sky during the race could have given them extra motivation. “I think for Sky it spurred them on, there was a definite unity with them,” he added. “This isn’t the first time they’ve had this, they’ve had it for a few years now.

“Sky work the hardest as a team. The Tour de France is the highlight of their season. “It’s not fair for them to be accused of being too dominant. Yes, they have big budgets and some teams can’t compete with that, but you can’t blame that on them. You can’t blame Sky coming in and putting money into the sport.” Thomas hailed as ‘Perfect Poster boy’ after Tour de France win: Geraint Thomas was labelled the “Perfect Poster Boy” on Monday after the British Team Sky rider deposed teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome to win the Tour de France.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished the race in Paris with a cushion of nearly two minutes over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to secure his first yellow jersey, with Froome in third.

The 32-year-old Welshman is the third Briton to win the race after Froome and Bradley Wiggins, securing Team Sky’s sixth victory in the race from the past seven editions. Amid a general feeling of suspicion surrounding Sky and their sheer domination of the Tour, Froome was spat at and manhandled and Thomas booed off the podium earlier in the race.

Froome was the subject of an investigation into why a sample from his 2017 Tour of Spain victory revealed twice the permitted amount of the asthma drug salbutamol. Banned from racing by organisers — a decision welcomed in France — Froome was allowed to race after cycling’s governing body, the UCI, dropped its case against him. Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford was previously questioned by British MPs following allegations Sky had breached ethical guidelines by abusing the legal use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) for their riders.

“Numerous times Team Sky have lost control of their own movie: the one where a world-conquering outfit is built from scratch and wins with no ethical compromises,” said the Telegraph newspaper’s chief sportswriter Paul Hayward. “Geraint Thomas’s first Tour de France victory puts them back in the director’s chair — for now.”