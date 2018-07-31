England pacers gear up for India Tests

LONDON: That England remain a work in progress in Test cricket is obvious. They have just one victory from their last nine matches and the drawn series against Pakistan at the start of the summer was another disappointing effort after the horrors of the winter’s Ashes defeat and a lost series in New Zealand which included being bowled out for 58 in the first Test in Auckland.

It’s not, then, the best time for the world number one ranked team to show up for Test series against India.Right now, England have some of the best Test players this country has ever produced put together with a large number of players who are yet to prove that they can perform consistently at the highest level. There’s little stability, little consistency and so many unknowns as they approach the series against India that it will be a tricky balancing act for England’s management as they look to win the series while addressing some glaring flaws in the team. One of them is that for too long, England’s bowling attack has been overly reliant on James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The two leading wicket-takers in England’s Test history have been the constants in a fast-bowling group that has otherwise been unsettled.