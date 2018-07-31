POA hopeful PSB will sponsor full Asiad contingent

Our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is hopeful that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would sponsor a 245-member national contingent for the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

“I had told you that we had talked to the PSB officials a few days ago and we also talked to them today and they said that they are considering to sponsor the 245-member contingent whose list we have already given to the Board,” a POA official told ‘The News’.

He also made it clear that boarding and lodging fee would also be deposited by the Board with the organisers in a couple of days.The POA has not yet received any response in written form from the Board.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board early this month had committed to back a 300-member contingent but later it took a U-turn, asking the POA through a letter to tell national federations to reduce their strength upto fifty percent.

In a meeting at Lahore the federations dropped some players and officials from their already finalised squads. However in that meeting held at the Olympic House at Lahore the POA decided that no discipline would be omitted from the list of around 36 disciplines in which the country will feature in the quadrennial spectacle.

A PSB official told this correspondent the other day that the Board could not back more than 140-member national contingent. In the Asiad Pakistan is also featuring in a handful of those disciplines whose federations are not affiliated with the POA and PSB. These federations would finance themselves.

Meanwhile Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has decided to send an 11-member contingent to Indonesia for the Asiad. The PBF will sponsor one boxer and one official while the rest will be backed by the PSB. As many as six male and two female boxers and three officials will be part of Pakistan’s boxing squad for the event. The committee is also expected to approve panel of arbitrators in the meeting which will be chaired by the POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan.