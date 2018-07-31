KP to sponsor players for int’l events, says Junaid

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Sports KP decided to sponsor players for international events in all games and particularly those players who won medals in any event of the Under-23 Games, Quaid-i-Azam and Inter-Provincial Games.

This was stated by DG Sports KP Junaid Khan while talking to APP here on Monday.He said sponsoring the players for international events is actually part of the Mega Project launched in way back 2015 with the name of Under-23 Games. Luckily, the project including holding of U-23 Games on annual basis, award of sports scholarship for education to budding and talented youngsters and financial grand-in-aid to players to get international exposure has also been approved till 2022, he said. It is an historical moment for the players hailing from KP that the summary submitted by the Directorate of Sports has been approved with an annual grant of Rs 300million.

He also lauded the role of Secretary Sports Muhammad Tariq Khan, former Chief Secretary Azam Khan and former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for giving favourable remarks.He said the U-23 Games was launched in 2016 at cost of Rs30m wherein initially there were 3500 male and female players took part, and in second edition in 2017 the number of athletes has been increased to 8500 players that cost Rs 75 million, followed the recently concluded 3rd edition of the U23 Games in which a record number of 11500 players took part in 26 male and 17 female Games. There are three major segment of the project – one holding of U-23 to be organised on annual basis, secondly award of sports scholarship to the budding and talented players and issuing of grant-in-aid to the players to get international exposures.

He said each year the facilities to the players in term of cash awards, sports scholarship and approval of grant-in-aid for international exposures would be increased so that to bring the KP sports at par with Punjab and Sindh. DG sports said that during the games separate ceremonies of the logo lunching were conducted first at district level across the province and secondly in second phase similar activities were organized in regional headquarters comprising Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.