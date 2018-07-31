Tue July 31, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 31, 2018

French frisbee event off after food poisoning scare

LYON: French authorities on Monday cancelled an ultimate frisbee youth tournament after dozens of foreign participants were struck down with suspected food poisoning and 11 required hospitalisation. Twenty Israelis, 10 Belgians and four Colombians began suffering from nausea and vomiting after eating lunch on Sunday at the tournament in Feurs, outside the southeast city of Lyon, police said. The 11 teenagers sent to hospital had all rejoined their teams by Monday morning. The exact cause of the illness was not yet known, but authorities took samples of the food served Sunday for analysis.

