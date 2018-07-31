Ex-ICC umpire Khizer greets Imran

LAHORE: Former ICC umpire Khizer Hayat congratulated former Pakistan captain Imran Khan on winning the general elections and staking his claim as the first int’l sportsman prime minister of the country. In a message to the cricketer-turned-politician, Khizer, who streamlined umpires department in the PCB, said Imran always liked to lead from the front. “He is a new hope of the country and motivation for Pakistani public especially for the youth. I am sure he will lead the country in to a new era and will make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country,” he added.