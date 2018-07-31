Cricket camp for Asia Cup next month

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to initiate a 10-day training camp, ahead of Asia Cup tournament, to coach players for the tournament and assess their fitness level. Fitness of the players will be examined on August 30 in National Cricket Academy, Lahore. This 10-day long training camp for the selected players of tournament will start next month. Head coach Mickey Arthur is currently enjoying his vacations in Australia and has given schedules to players for their individual practice. Asia Cup will held between September 15-28 in UAE. Archrivals Pakistan and India will be playing against each other on September 19. Inaugural match of Asia Cup will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 15. Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has demanded rescheduling of Pakistan-India match on September 19 in the Asia Cup 2018 because of ‘hectic schedule’.