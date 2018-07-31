BCB postpones 6th edition of BPL

DHAKA: The forthcoming edition of Bangladesh Premier League, the country’s lone franchise-based Twenty20 tournament, will now start from January 5 next year, BPL officials said.

The announcement was made after a meeting between the tournament’s governing council members and franchises representatives at Mirpur.“We want to organise the next edition of BPL from January 5 to February 8. As per our knowledge, the next general election is expected to commence in the last week of December, so we have decided this time-frame for our upcoming edition of BPL,’’ Jalal Younus, BPL’s technical committee chairman, said.

“Before that we want to complete the players draft in October, though we are yet to finalize its date,’’ he added.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to be played in October but BCB changed the schedule in order to provide adequate security for BPL, and instead opted to host Zimbabwe during that time for three ODIs and two Tests.

With the general election set to be held during that time and the organisers not confident of providing adequate security for the tournament, BCB decided to host it from January 5 instead. It is believed that various security agencies have already informed the board about their unavailability due to the election duties.