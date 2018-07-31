Rashid has matured as a cricketer: Cook

LONDON: Alastair Cook believes Adil Rashid is in a better place, personally and professionally, to not only shut-out the deriders but also be the bowler England need him to be.

Since being named in the Test squad for the first India Test at Edgbaston, questions have been asked over the validity of the leg spinner’s selection and the consequences it will have on the wider English game.

Those have ranged from genuine queries over how it came to pass despite Rashid turning his back on first-class cricket when he signed a white-ball only contract with his county, Yorkshire, to needless vitriol aimed in the direction of the 30-year-old leggie.

In between, Mark Arthur, chief executive at Yorkshire, stated his disappointment at the call - the county now miss out on the player’s services for a big chunk of the T20 Blast - adding, “I hope that England know what they’re doing to Adil and the county game.”

Rashid, in an interview revealed his dismay that no one from the club wished him well on the call-up. He also used that airtime to take aim at Michael Vaughan.

The former England and Yorkshire captain voiced his displeasure at the move, firstly at the selection itself before he and Rashid were involved in a fairly unedifying spat that spilled into the weekend. Cook, who captained Rashid in all 10 of his Test matches to date, is of the opinion that the leggie, now, has the capacity to cancel out the white noise and move on.

“I think probably in the past he would have been,” answered Cook, when asked if Rashid might be phased by what has gone on over the past few days. “Over the last 18-months, I think he’s matured as a cricketer and improved since we last saw him in an England Test shirt. I think he’ll be fine.

“Clearly he’s going to be nervous because it’s a bit of time away from the England team and with the circumstances. But I genuinely think he will cope - he’s bowling really well.”

Though Cook has not played with Rashid since the latter’s previous Test appearance at Chennai in December 2016, England’s leading Test run-scorer has seen enough to suggest he is in good order. Those thoughts have been garnered, primarily, through watching how Rashid has performed in ODI cricket.

On Sunday, Cook also spent a period in the nets batting against Rashid and was impressed with the difference from two years ago. He even commented on how Rashid was talking about his bowling, suggesting there was a greater deal of clarity on show, too.