Trump welcomes Italy’s Conte to White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House Monday, welcoming to a European populist with like-minded views on immigration and trade.
The visit began with a handshake and a smile from Conte at the West Wing portico. Trump said in the Oval Office that it was a “great honor” to host Conte, and praised the Italian leader for doing a “fantastic job,” noting they met and became friendly at the recent G7 summit in Canada. The two leaders were scheduled to hold a one-on-one Oval Office meeting and more extensive bilateral discussions before facing the media at 2:00 pm (1800 GMT). Conte has “taken a very firm stance” on immigration, said Trump, who has pursued a “zero tolerance” policy at the US border, a crackdown that led to hundreds of children being separated from parents who crossed into the country from Mexico without papers.
