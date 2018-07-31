Grace Mugabe immunity unconstitutional: S Africa court

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court ruled Monday that former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe did not have diplomatic immunity when she allegedly beat a young woman with an electrical cord. Mugabe was given immunity from prosecution by officials after she was alleged to have become angry and beaten model Gabriella Engels’ who had been with her sons in a luxury Johannesburg hotel. Engels suffered cuts to her forehead and the back of her head during the alleged assault on August 13.Judge Bashier Vally said the decision by officials at South Africa’s foreign ministry was “inconsistent with the constitution” and struck it down.