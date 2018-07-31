Chinese parents stage rare public protest over vaccine scare

BEIJING: About a dozen people held a rare protest outside China’s Health Ministry to demand action over a vaccine scandal that has inflamed public fears over the safety of domestically produced drugs. Video clips of the daring demonstration in front of the ministry were widely circulated on Twitter and other social media on Monday, showing the protesters holding banners urging accountability and justice in the latest case. “Legislation for vaccines is imperative! Handle this properly and responsibly!” they shouted in the footage. Social media posts said the demonstration took place on Monday but AFP was unable to independently confirm that. The fate of the protesters, whose banners described them as parents, was not known. An AFP journalist who arrived later at the location found no one there. Chinese security personnel typically react quickly to shut down public expressions of dissent, often detaining those involved.