Armed attackers killed four tourists in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Four tourists, including two Americans, were killed in Tajikistan by armed attackers in what was originally reported as a hit-and-run road accident, the Central Asian country’s interior minister said Monday.

“(The suspects) had knives and firearms,” minister Ramazon Hamro Rahimzoda said of the attack on Sunday that left tourists from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands dead and two others injured. The victims were cycling a popular route in the impoverished ex-Soviet nation, in a group with three other tourists from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France.

“One tourist received a knife wound and is being given medical assistance. The victim’s condition is stable,” said Rahimzoda, without mentioning nationality. Another was being treated in hospital, while the French citizen survived without injury and had been questioned by the police, he added.

According to separate police accounts published on Sunday and Monday, at least four suspects have been detained and a further five killed in showdowns with law enforcement. The Dutch foreign ministry told AFP on Monday that one of the dead tourists was a 56-year-old man, who was cycling the route with his 58-year-old partner, without providing names.