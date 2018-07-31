14 killed in Vietnam wedding party car crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANOI: Fourteen members of the same family were killed in a car crash in central Vietnam en route to a wedding party, including the groom who died instantly when their van hit a container truck, police said. Road accidents are the leading cause of death in Vietnam, where traffic laws are loosely obeyed and road infrastructure is patchy.
