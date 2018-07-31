Tue July 31, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Honour

Islamabad: Farhand Dogar won AIBD best TV programme Award 2018 for the category of Netizens (uplifting society through internet).Farhand Dogar, producer of the programme and a media expert, says that internet is creating its own culture and rising many opportunities as well as challenges.The AIBD is mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.

