Honour

Islamabad: Farhand Dogar won AIBD best TV programme Award 2018 for the category of Netizens (uplifting society through internet).Farhand Dogar, producer of the programme and a media expert, says that internet is creating its own culture and rising many opportunities as well as challenges.The AIBD is mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.