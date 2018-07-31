AIOU sends result cards to Matrict students

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent provisional result cards to its students who have recently passed matric examination.

The AIOU’s Controller Exams, in a statement on Monday, said the students, who had also been informed through SMS, could now apply for certificate.

Those, who had passed the recent FA exams (all semesters) would also get provisional result cards within next couple of days, he added.

About the result of graduate (BA) examination, the Controller Exam said it would be declared by August 15. Meanwhile, process has also been expedited to announce the result of postgraduate programmes.

The results of MA (Arabic), M.Phil (Mathematics), M.Phil/PhD Chemistry and Physics have already declared.

He said for the first time, the results of the post-graduates programmes are being declared ahead of the scheduled time, on the vice chancellor’s instructions. It would enable the aspiring students to take admission in the next programme, he added.