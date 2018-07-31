Punjab minister visits IIU and BB Hospital

Islamabad: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food, Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while continuing his activities visited International Islamic University (IIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Rawalpindi.

During his visit to IIU, he met Rector Dr. Mansoor and Vice President Dr. Munir Ahmad Khan. He also visited different departments of the university and planted sapling of ‘Kachnar’ in university's lawn.

Later, the provincial minister also paid a visit to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi and helped out needy patients. Sardar Tanveer also assured hospital staff and patients to convey their problems to the highest level and make efforts for resolution.