NUST internship programme for international students

Islamabad: The closing ceremony of NUST’s first ever international internship programme, the NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ‘18) took place at the university’s Islamabad campus, says a press release.

A total of 9 students from Croatia, Ghana, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria Thailand and USA attended the internship spanning over 4 weeks. In addition, a group of 13 foreign students is also simultaneously undergoing a 4-6 week internship at NUST, as part of International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) programme. These students hail from Austria, Thailand, Jordan, UAE, KSA, Spain, Oman and Switzerland. Students from different universities across various countries avail internships on reciprocal basis every year under IAESTE.

The aim of these internship programmes is to facilitate high-quality internship experience for international students at NUST, and reinforce their academic and professional learning with theoretical knowledge supplemented by hands-on experiences. Moreover, it introduces students from around the world to NUST’s high-quality academic and research capability, and provides them opportunities for undertaking graduate and post-graduate education at NUST.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), Rector NUST, congratulated the participants of the NIPIS programme on successful completion of their internship, and expressed his joy at NUST hosting students from all continents of the world under the NIPIS and IAESTE programmes of 2018. He said that NUST is one of two Pakistani universities to be ranked amongst the top 500 universities in the world. NUST is also ranked at #91 amongst Asian universities and at #51 among the young world universities under the age of 50. He encouraged the participants of the NIPIS and IAESTE programmes to join NUST for their MS and PhD programmes in an array of disciplines.

The international students who attend the programme at NUST were offered internships at NUST’s constituent Schools and Colleges in the fields of Accounting, Architecture & Design, Business Administration, Computer Sciences, Economics, Engineering, Environment & Sustainability, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Transportation and Geographical Information System. During their stay at NUST, these students also visited Tesla PV, a leading solar panel provider based in Islamabad; and Kohinoor Textile Mills in Rawalpindi. Moreover, they were taken to tourist locations in Islamabad and Lahore to give them a flavour of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.