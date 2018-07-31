Tue July 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Wasa suspends three SDOs

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) management has suspended three SDOs for showing negligence and delay in resolving public complaints. Syed Zahid Aziz, WASA Managing Director, on Monday suspended SDOs of Farrukhabad, Ichra and Shadi Pura. The decision was taken in the meeting of Directors of WASA, Xens and SDOs. The MD said strict action would be taken against officers if a public complaint took more than 24 hours to resolve.

