Hot spell forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was reported in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials of Met said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents were penetrating the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thundershower was expected at few places in Hazara division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Zhob, Hunza and Gupis. Monday's highest temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached at 44°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 23.3°C and humidity level was 72 per cent.