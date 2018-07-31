30 beggars arrested

Our correspondent

LAHORE: City traffic police have arrested 30 impersonating beggars and got registered 12 cases against them during the ongoing crackdown against them.

A number of beggars had pretended to be disabled. The CTO appealed to the citizens to avoid giving money to professional beggars. CTO: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has said the hardworking and honest officers are the diamonds of the department while the corrupt will be shown the door.

He stated this during his address to police officers in a second Darbar of his tenure. He directed the wardens to maintain the both slogans of traffic police, including ‘Protocol for All’. He asked wardens to deal citizens politely. He also said the issues of wardens will be resolved on priority basis. Meanwhile, the CTO met with four students who were on internship in DGPR.

DISMISSED: CTO has dismissed two traffic wardens from service, awarded punishment of forfeiture of service for two years to three inspectors and of six wardens for one year besides issuing warning notices to several other wardens.

Thieves arrested: Model Town Police claimed to have arrested two motorbike thieves and recovered 15 bikes and one rickshaw from their custody on Monday. Police arrested ringleader of Sabi bike thief gang namely Ditta Masih alias Sabi and his accomplice Robin Masih. SSP Investigation has announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team.