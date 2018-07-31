MCL approves Rs18b budget

LAHORE: For ongoing development projects as well as new projects, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has approved Rs18 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-19 against the last year’s 13.1 billion budget.

The budget was approved in a special budget session held on Monday at Jinnah Hall. The session was chaired by Deputy Mayor Rao Shahabuddin. The house presented the scene of the fish market as members from PTI and PML-N were chanting slogans against leadership of each other. Members from the ruling party chanted slogans in favour of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The opposition led by Afeef Siddiqui chanted slogans against the ex-PM and in favour of Imran Khan.

This was the third budget of the MCL, Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed said, adding a record Rs 2.40 billion has been allocated for new development projects. He said 50 vocational schools for women will be upgraded in the city during this year.

He said Rs150 million has been allocated for streetlights, Rs300 million for repair and maintenance of road infrastructure, Rs150 million for water filtration plants, Rs70 million for national festivals, Rs41 million for sports activities and Rs21 million for arrangements of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Lord Mayor revealed that a washroom of international standard was constructed at Regal Chowk, which increased the beauty of the vicinity and Lahorites got rid of filthy look. He said a new Lorry Adda was constructed on 17-kanal land in Raiwind. He said beautification of The Mall will start next month during which footpaths and side roads on both sides of The Mall will be upgraded.

The Mayor also announced construction of a parking plaza on Hall Road. He said priority will be given to public welfare and the masses would get better facilities. The house passed the budget with majority vote.