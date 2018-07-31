Two injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Two people sustained injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Baghbanpura police limits. Rescue 1122 reached the scene on an emergency call and provided first aid to them. The incident occurred in Daroghawala.

Three injured: Three people, including two women, received injuries when a van hit a rickshaw in Hanjarwal police limits on Monday. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. No case was registered till filing of this report.

The victims have been identified as Riaz, rickshaw driver, Sonai, 18, and Safia, 40. They were on their way on a rickshaw on Multan Road when a speeding van with passengers hit the rickshaw. As a result, they received injuries. The van driver fled the scene.

KILLED ON ROAD: A 40-year-old man was crushed to death in the Bhatti Gate police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was on his way when a car driven by one Farooq hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police reached the scene and arrested the car driver.

BODY FOUND: A 50-year-old man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started investigation. The victim yet to be identified was lying dead under the bridge of Metro Station.