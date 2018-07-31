PTI MPA-elect, eight others remanded in firing case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Monday handed over PTI’s MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara and eight others to Hanjarwal police on five days physical remand on the charges of torturing policemen who had tried to stop the accused from firing in the air.

The Hanjarwal police produced the accused persons before the ATC where the Investigation Officer (IO) contended that while patrolling in the area the police officials found fireworks and firing in the air at the Dera of Nadeem Abbas Bara. When they caught them, the accused persons, including 20 to 25 unidentified persons thrashed them.

The IO contended that the accused snatched their rifles, official wireless and damaged the police mobile van and later tried to set it ablaze but they foiled their attempt. The IO implored the court that accused not only intervened into the state matter but also badly thrashed police officials. The accused continued firing in the air which created panic in the area.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused persons contended the court that a forged case had been registered against the MPA and his workers merely to humiliate and blackmail them despite that they had nothing to do with this incident. The counsel contended that no incident of firing occurred and no fireworks happened even then the police arrested the accused for showing efficiency. The counsel implored Nadeem Abbas Bara surrendered himself before the police although he had nothing to do with this case. The counsel submitted that Nadeem Bara and his workers were being subjected to political victimisation which was regrettable.

Nadeem Bara contended the court that no incident of firing occurred and police implicated them in forged case. He implored that they did not celebrate the victory owing to the demise of his grandmother.

However, the IO sought 14-day physical remand of the accused on plea to investigate the matter properly, to confiscate weapons as well as for photographic tests. However, the court handed over the accused persons to the Hanjarwal police on five days physical remand.

The FIR was registered by Hanjarwal Police against 27 nominated accused, including PTI’s MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara and 25 other unidentified persons under Sections 324, 148,149, 186,353, 395,436,511,427 of PPC and 7ATA for allegedly thrashing and injuring police officials, tearing their uniforms, snatching officials rifles and wireless, attempting to set ablaze police van, firing in the air and creating panic in the area.