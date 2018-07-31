SZABUL VC visits under-construction campus in Korangi

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL), Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali has said that the construction of SZABUL Korangi campus is likely to be completed at an estimated cost of about Rs1.15 billion by June 15, 2021.

The VC was addressing the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university who accompanied him on a visit to the campus on Monday. The project director assured him that construction work was going on in full swing and the ground floor would soon be ready to house administrative offices for the varsity.

The campus is spread over more than 14 acres of land encircled by a 3,228-feet-long boundary wall. Its four-floor building, covering a total area 59,742 square-feet, will include classrooms, a library, a post office, commercial banks, a health clinic, canteen, auditorium, mosque, hostels, staff residences, parking area and other amenities.