District administration to oversee shifting of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad Terminal: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that the district administration has to oversee the shifting of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad Oil Parking Terminal as per court’s orders.

These views were shared in a meeting at his office, which was attended by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Director Technical SM Shakaib, Director Terminals Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers.

Akhtar mentioned that arrangements at the terminal had been completed but the oil tankers were yet to be shifted as some organisations failed to follow the directives of the court. He added that oil tankers parked anywhere other than the newly-constructed terminal should be banned and action should be taken against the responsible parties.

Mayor shared that the parking terminal has the capacity of accommodating 3,200 oil tankers and has facilities such as a mosque, resting area, canteen and service and maintenance shops for tankers.

It also has 140 toilets, a police kiosk and a 36feet wide road has been constructed along the terminal. Facilities for drivers have been provided while six time zones have been fixed for oil filling of tankers.

Akhtar noted that shifting of tankers to Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal would result in a decrease in traffic issues in the city. He added that no charges will be applied for a month so that the terminal can be made fully operational.