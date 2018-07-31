May 12 carnage case hearing adjourned till September 22

An anti-terrorism court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the May 12 carnage case till September 22 due to the absence of some co-accused.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, who was present at the hearing, while talking to media commented that the May 12 carnage case must be investigated and heard fairly in a court of law so that the real culprits are exposed and the public can learn the truth.

Responding to a question regarding the elections, Akhtar said that complaints of irregularities and violation of the law were reported throughout the country and everyone was well aware of what actually transpired.

“We will support the parties that take up Karachi’s concerns and are determined to resolve serious issues faced by the city,” he added.

Including Akhtar, around 49 Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan activists and leaders are nominated in the May 12 violence cases while around 22 accused are absconding. The incident took place in 2007 when dozens of people were killed in different parts of the city and the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, was restrained from entering the city. Akhtar and many other accused are out on bail.