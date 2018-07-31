Two suspected murderers arrested in Lyari

A team of Kalakot police station claimed to have solved a murder mystery and arrested the killers.

In a statement released on Monday, officials said Mohammad Shakeel was found dead on July 21 in Baghdadi. An FIR was registered and investigation began. The statement further said that in the wee hours of Monday, Kalakot police conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested two suspects who were identified as Rashid alias Chikna and Asif. Two 9mm pistols were also seized from them.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they had murdered Mohammad Shakeel on the orders of Zahid Ladla, a notorious gangster.

They further said that the deceased, Shakeel was a drug peddler and owed Zahid Rs3.2 million on drug deals he had made, but when Zahid demanded his money back, Shakeel refused to return it. Zahid then gave the two orders to kill Shakeel.

The suspects said they shot him dead with a 9mm pistol. According to the statement, the suspects had earlier been arrested by the Lyari Division police in a number of heinous crimes and they were operating a drug den from Lyari as well.

ACLC arrests

Officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have busted a network of vehicle lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from them.

According to a press release, an ACLC team raided Seaview area from where they arrested two suspects identified as Mohammad Ramzan and Shahzeb Aslam. Their associate Saqlain escaped taking advantage of darkness.

The suspects were shifted to the ACLC headquarters and were interrogated. Based on information provided by them, the officials recovered five stolen vehicles.

During investigation, it was found that the suspects used to steal Bolan, Mehran and Suzuki Cultus cars. Police also learnt that their fleeing companion Saqlain, who belongs to Rawalpindi, was active on OLX – a buying and selling website – and would get a hold of vehicle files from potential sellers on the pretext of being interested in purchasing. Once he had copies of the file, he then refused to buy their car.

Later, he would develop fake file of the vehicle and told his accomplices to snatch or steal the vehicle of the same model. They would later prepare vehicle papers and change the license plate of the snatched vehicle and would sell them off.

Rangers arrests

During a targeted operation in Zaman Town, the paramilitary force arrested two suspects on Monday. According to a spokesman for the Rangers, the suspects were identified as Mohsin Ali and Zaheer who were involved in drug peddling. Narcotics were seized from the suspects and they were handed over to the police for further legal action.