Tareen seeks MQM Bahadurabad support

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by Jahangir Tareen arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad office on Monday night seeking the party's support in formation the central government.

During the meeting, the MQM-P put forward its demands before the PTI leaders. The MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led party's delegation during the meeting. According to sources, the MQM has asked for Karachi Package, constitutional amendment for empowered local bodies, administrative units for urban Sindh, community police and mass transit in Karachi, sources informed the Geo News. The PTI delegation included Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Siddiqui,

The MQM-P has conditioned its support to the PTI government with the acceptance of their demands. The MQM has six seats in the national assembly, making them the most sought after group for government formation.