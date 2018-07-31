Numbers game for Punjab complete: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday said they had almost completed the task of getting the numbers for forming the Punjab, but the names of those supporting the party would not be revealed for the fear of “aliens” bullying them into changing their mind.

Talking to media, he said the PMLN needed 18 independent members to pledge their support and they were almost there.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar gave the PML-N the nod after Senator Mushahid Hussain contacted him over the phone. Also, Hameeda Mian from PP-65 and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa from PP-288 are likely to join the PMLN ranks as well.

The PML-N sources claim that they have 13 independents and need five more to form the government. Meanwhile, the possibility of PPP with six seats joining them in the event showing the numbers required to make the government cannot be ruled out entirely.