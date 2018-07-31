ECP orders resumption of recount on Fehmida Mirza’s seats

SUKKUR: The Election Commission of Pakistan directed the returning officers on NA 230 Badin II and PS 73 Badin IV to resume recounting, suspended on Sunday following hindrances and disruption created allegedly by the GDA candidate Fehmida Mirza.

The ECP directed RO Badin Mangha Ram to resume counting, while directing the DRO Badin to supervise the process. They have also been directed not to announce the consolidated results on Form 48 and From 49 till the completion of the recount. The ECP has also asked the provincial government to ensure security during the process.

The recount is being carried out on the two seats of Badin at the request of candidates rival to GDA’s Dr Fehmida Mirza. On PS 73 Badin IV, Taj Mohammad Mallah had polled 37,645 votes while his rival GDA candidate Dr Fehmida Mirza Mirza secured 37,364 votes.

On NA-230 Badin II PPP’s Rasool Bux Chandio had sought the recount, where he had lost to GDA’s Dr Fehmida Mirza by a thin margin of 860 votes. Fehmida had managed 96,875 votes, while Chandio could get 96,015 votes.