Seven lawbreakers netted in Pindi; liquor, weapons recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven lawbreakers besides recovering 31.5 litres liquor and three 30 bore pistols with 10 rounds from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Chontra police held Junaid for having 10 litres liquor while Ijaz was sent behind the bars on recovery of 10 litres liquor.

Waris Khan police apprehended Waqas for carrying five litres liquor. Similarly, Morgah police arrested Aqeeb and recovered 6.5 litres liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having three 30 bore pistols. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.