Worship places of minorities safe: ETPB

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir on Monday said minorities enjoy freedom in Pakistan.

They can offer their religious rituals freely in the country. Worship places of Sikhs and other minorities are safe in Pakistan, the secretary said while talking to a delegation of social activists, human rights organisations and intellectuals at Gurdwara Sahib here. Squatters will not be spared. Renovation of Gurdwaras is being carried out fast. Action was taken against the illegal occupants.

Property and land worth millions of rupees were retrieved. The measures were taken after consultation and approval of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the ETPB secretary said. Amir Hussain Hashmi, Deputy Administrator Syeda Sumaira Rizvi, Tehsildar Malik Ayaz Hussain and other officials were present.