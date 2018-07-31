ECP compensates families of KP female presiding officer, cop

TIMERGARA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Monday a compensation of rupees one million each for the heirs of two government officials who embraced martyrdom while returning from duty on the election day along with election material, official sources said.

Ms Sajida Ashfaq, a principal at government school, and a cop Obaidullah were washed away by floodwater at Kharkanai seasonal stream in Adenzai tehsil in Lower Dir on July 25, while returning from election duty.

The body of female school teacher was recovered from a dry stream in Chakdarra on the second day of the election whereas that of the cop was recovered other day.