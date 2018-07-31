MQM-P rejects outcome of election: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has announced that his party will hold a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh office, on Thursday against the controversial July 25 polls results.

Siddiqui said that the MQM-P rejects the outcome of the general election 2018 for, according to him, it was rigged. He said that his party will only side with those who support its stance to make more provinces in the country.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair called on senior leadership of the MQM-P and offered the party to become part of the opposition in the Centre.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Zubair said that the MQM-P and PML-N shared the same concerns about the poll results that they were engineered to favour a particular party. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the beneficiary of the rigging," he said. He added that the MQM was the biggest political party of Karachi but its dramatic fall seems a bid to finish it. The party was able to secure only four out of 21 National Assembly seats in the city in the general election. Meanwhile, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was also to meet the MQM-P leadership to offer the party become a part of the next government in Centre.