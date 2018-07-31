Workers’ bodies lament CJP’s remarks on trade unions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) on Monday expressed its concern over Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s remarks in case that he would have banned the trade unions in the country if they were not permitted by the Constitution.

In a press statement, PWF Punjab president Chaudhry Naseem Iqbal termed the statement undemocratic and a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He said the trade unions had many hopes from the chief justice that he would protect the rights of workers.

“The chief justice is the top custodian of fundamental rights of the people and the basic pillars of freedom and liberties,” he added. He said existence of trade unions in the country was a legal and constitutional requirement which the chief justice should have been protecting instead of talking about their abolition. Such an attitude, he added, would only support the deeply-trenched capitalism in the country and go along to strengthen the iron grip of capitalists.

Chaudhry said “The right to association is guaranteed by Article 17 of the Pakistani Constitution, imparting on every citizen the right to form associations or unions, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, public order or morality.”

Citing examples from the history, he and said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also a strong believer of trade unions and democratic institutions in the country because they protected the interests of the poor working classes.

He recalled that Quaid Azam was elected as president of All India Postal Staff Union in 1925 which had a membership of 70,000. As a member of the Indian Legislative Assembly for over 35 years, the Quaid played a key role in the enactment of the Trade Union Act, 1926, which provided legal cover to the formation of unions, he added.

The statement says he attended the founding session of the All India Trade Union Congress in October 1920. He had personal relationship with the Labour leaders of that time, including Lala Lajpat Rai, Diwan Chaman Lal, MM Alvi and Subhas Chandra Bose.

He said the trade union were the nursery of democracy both for the masses and leaders, and form the basis of healthy electoral process. Similarly, Shaukat Chaudhary – general secretary of Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz – said trade unions protected the workers’ rights and played the role of negotiator between the employer and the workers.

Rejecting the stance that the trade unions disrupted the progress of the institutions, he said it was compromised when the workers’ fundamental rights were usurped and political interference started.

He said the progress of PIA and Steel Mills was compromised by the politically-appointed heads and not because of trade unions. “Institutions fail because of poor planning including sale and purchase,” he noted.