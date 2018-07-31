ECP orders action over ballot papers found in Karachi garbage dump

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, by taking notice of founding ballot papers from a garbage heap in Qayyumabad, ordered the provincial election commissioner, district returning officer, and returning officer to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report.

The ECP Spokesperson said the strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident. The ballot papers were recovered from a garbage dump on Sunday in Qayyumabad after which leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement accused ECP of rigging in the elections.

According to the residents of Qayyumabad the ballot papers were stamped and carried the names and symbols of candidates contesting from the NA-241 and PS-207. Moreover, voter identity cards were also found along with the ballot papers. Shortly after the discovery of the ballot papers, local representatives of the PPP and MQM-P arrived at the scene and took away the ballot papers.