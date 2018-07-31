Age relaxation

In April 2018, a group of students filed a writ petition against the Sindh government in the Supreme Court to get age relaxation in the SPSC 2018 examinations. In the hearing, the SC upheld the decision of the Sindh High Court that termed age relaxation a policy matter and disposed of the case of students who suffer due to the mismanagement of the provincial government.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to look into this case once again and give students an opportunity of being heard. Hundreds of students cannot sit in the examination because of one flawed policy. The CJP must dispense justice to the deserving and meritorious students of Sindh.

Waqar Abro

Karachi