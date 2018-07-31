Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Age relaxation

In April 2018, a group of students filed a writ petition against the Sindh government in the Supreme Court to get age relaxation in the SPSC 2018 examinations. In the hearing, the SC upheld the decision of the Sindh High Court that termed age relaxation a policy matter and disposed of the case of students who suffer due to the mismanagement of the provincial government.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to look into this case once again and give students an opportunity of being heard. Hundreds of students cannot sit in the examination because of one flawed policy. The CJP must dispense justice to the deserving and meritorious students of Sindh.

Waqar Abro

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar