The morning after?

It is amazing how the ‘Insafians’ are conducting themselves in a post-election setting, recounting the virtues of their hero and celebrating party victory non-stop. Although feverish enthusiasm in the elections is not new, such euphoria usually lasts till the morning after and after that it’s normal business as usual. But this time, it’s different.

We have witnessed how the young cadres of the PTI have been singing and dancing in the praise of the party leader since July 25. This is unprecedented and goes on to show the high level of hopes PTI supporters must have pinned on their leadership. Well, so far so good, and I wish them good luck. However, I only have one question: what if the dream turned out to be a fantasy?

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi