Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The morning after?

It is amazing how the ‘Insafians’ are conducting themselves in a post-election setting, recounting the virtues of their hero and celebrating party victory non-stop. Although feverish enthusiasm in the elections is not new, such euphoria usually lasts till the morning after and after that it’s normal business as usual. But this time, it’s different.

We have witnessed how the young cadres of the PTI have been singing and dancing in the praise of the party leader since July 25. This is unprecedented and goes on to show the high level of hopes PTI supporters must have pinned on their leadership. Well, so far so good, and I wish them good luck. However, I only have one question: what if the dream turned out to be a fantasy?

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar