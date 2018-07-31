Train the teachers

This refers to the letter ‘Teachers’ training’ (July 29) by Abdul Wadood. This merits a mention that during the 1990s, the education department would send young teachers – who were in the early years of their career – to primary and secondary schools so that qualified and experienced teachers can train them. Before receiving the title of professional teacher, teachers would have to take part in the mandatory three-month-long training programme. Under the supervision of senior teachers, junior teachers used to plan assignments.

The training session was helpful for both teachers and students. Now, the authorities concerned do not carry out such training sessions. Keeping in view the deteriorating state of our school, it is time the education department introduced the teachers’ training programme in schools and colleges.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore