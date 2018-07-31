Challenges ahead

The PTI will form government in Pakistan and rule the country for the next five years. It is important for Imran Khan to realise that his party is up for a number of challenges. To deal with the country’s debt crisis, the PTI should approach China and avoid opting for the IMF bailout package which will put Pakistan on harsh and tough conditions. To reduce poverty, employment opportunities should be created for the unemployed.

To overcome the menace of loadshedding, the new government would have to construct dams in a timely manner. In addition, another big challenge which the party has is to improve Pakistan’s ties with neighbouring countries. In this regard, it would be important for the party to take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue. The nation hopes that the party has well-thought-out strategies to deal with all challenges.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore