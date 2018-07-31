The economy in decline

This refers to the news report ‘Venezuelan professor’s worn out shoes bring wave of solidarity’ (Jul 26). The Venezuelan economy has dwindled to such an extent that a university professor cannot even afford to have his shoes repaired. This is a horrifying state of affairs. Our country has also been driven to a dismal state of its economy by the past two successive governments. Due to their inept policies, the country has reached the verge of destruction. Now, after the elections, there’s a glimmer of hope.

The people expect that the new government would do its best to turn the economy around and put the country on the road to progress. It is unfortunate that those people who are responsible for not managing the economy in an effective manner are not held accountable. Politicians who were part of previous governments should explain why a permanent solution wasn’t found for eliminating the infamous circular debt that has now crossed the Rs1,000 billion mark. The challenge is gigantic for Imran Khan-led government. He has to select his cabinet carefully.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi