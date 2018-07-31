Violent celebration

Aerial firing – or celebratory gunfire – is quite dangerous. A bullet fired straight into the air may come down at a speed of 500 km per hour. This is fatal enough to either kill or badly hurt a person. The bullet fired at a tilted angle is even more lethal as it retains its spinning motion. Why does the government, that imposed the ban on kite flying, tolerate incidences of aerial firing? Besides causing physical harm, aerial firing creates a wave of terror and fear in a locality, disallowing people to go out of their houses freely. It was disappointing to see that once the election results were announced, some politicians, who will be sitting in parliament, were involved in celebratory gunfire. People expect their leaders to behave in a mature manner. It is essential that our politicians do away with such practices that create fear and terror in residential neighbourhoods.

Major (r) Husain A Rehman

Lahore