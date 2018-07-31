Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHICAGO: Caterpillar Inc on Monday upgraded the full-year profit outlook after earnings in the second quarter nearly doubled, beating market expectations, on the back of a robust global demand for its equipment.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.97 a share in the second quarter, compared with $1.49 a share, last year. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.73 a share. Net profit for the quarter came in at $2.82 per share, compared with $1.35 last year.
The company now expects adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $11.00 to $12.00 in 2018, compared with $10.25 to $11.25 projected earlier. Caterpillar´s shares gained 3.4 percent in pre-market trading.
The company, which serves as a bellwether for global economic activity, has benefited from a humming global economy having its best run since 2011. Sales were up 24 percent from a year ago to $14 billion, driven by double-digit growth across all markets.
In Asia-Pacific, which accounted for nearly a quarter of the company´s revenues, equipment sales surged 39 percent from a year ago, helped by an increased construction activity and infrastructure investment in China.
