Concern voiced over facility withdrawal

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed concerns over the withdrawal of facility extended to the local importers by the State Bank of Pakistan at a time when the industrial sector was already in deep crisis due to high cost of inputs and several other problems such as electricity and gas, raw material prices, inflation and high cost of doing business.

In a statement, it said the requirement of advance payments against irrevocable letters of credit (LCs) up to 100 percent of the value of the goods and up to $10,000/invoice for the import of all eligible items would result in severe liquidity crunch, which would increase the probability of default in payment of short-term liabilities.

The FPCCI said the industrial growth was already below the mark, while the GDP growth failed to meet the target, and as such, this step would further increase the cost of production, which would make local products more competitive in the international, as well as local market.

Keeping in view the existing economic conditions, the FPCCI has demanded that all industrial raw materials should be exempted from the requirement of LC margin. The FPCCI urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to restrict commercial banks from implementing this policy until the business community is on board with the central bank.