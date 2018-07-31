Plastic, printing fair from August 2

KARACHI: The international plastics, packaging and food technology industry exhibition, Plasti and Pack and Iftech-2018 will take place from August 2 to August 4, 2018, at the expo center Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

The exhibition has become the hallmark of introducing the most innovative and latest technologies of plastics and food packaging in Pakistan, it added. The event is receiving tremendous response from the leading international and local companies, while the notion is endorsed by the biggest country pavilions confirmed by China.

Over 400 companies from 30 countries will participate in the event supported by a number of trade associations and government bodies, it said. The countries includes exhibitors from Austria, China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia Netherland, Philippines, Poland, Pakistan, Portugal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK and US, it added.

A unique feature of the exhibition is the participation of College of Tourism and Hotel Management, (COTHM), in collaboration with Chefs Association of Pakistan, which has organised a “Skill Showcasing Activity”, by professional chefs and COTHM students during the three days of exhibition.