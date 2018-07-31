Open account facility abolition slammed

LAHORE: Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has expressed concern over abolition of open account facility for importers and urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its immediate restoration.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, PFIA Patron-in-chief Naseem Chawla, Chairman Anjum Nisar, Vice Chairman Ejaz Tanveer, General Secretary Ali Tariq Matto and Zeeshan Bukhshi said that the State Bank introduced open account facility in 2017 under which the condition of submission of actual shipping and transport documents with the authorised dealer by the importers was abolished.

It had facilitated the importers a lot, but they alleged that now this facility had been abolished without any solid reason. They also alleged this would create a number of issues for the importers such as submission of actual shipping and transport documents, besides other payments.

They claimed the importers had to spend a lot of time and money on the provision of these documents. “Abolition of this facility also forced the importers to deal with different banks for payments; thus, creating fear of excess payments,” they added.

The Pakistan FMCG Importers Association leadership has urged the central bank to immediately restore the open account facility, keeping in view the hardships to be faced by the importers due to its abolition.